TSM keeps lead in LCS Summer Split; 100 Thieves alone in second

TSM won its fourth straight match to remain atop the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split, and 100 Thieves moved into second place all by themselves on Sunday.

TSM (19-8), playing on blue, handed Cloud9 (17-10) its third straight loss. The match took 33 minutes. 100 Thieves (18-9), which began the day in a three-way tie for second, defeated one of those other two, Team Liquid (17-10). The match took 30 minutes, and 100 Thieves was also playing on blue.

In the day’s other matches, Counter Logic Gaming (9-18), playing on red, defeated Dignitas (14-13) in 31 minutes; Immortals played on red and turned back FlyQuest in 40 minutes; and Evil Geniuses (14-13) beat last-place Golden Guardians (6-21) in 20 minutes. Evil Geniuses was also playing on red.

Ten teams in the top North American LoL circuit are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Mingyi “Spica” Lu of China led TSM’s win with a kill-death-assist ratio of 5-0-6, while Luka “Perkz” Perkovic of Croatia finished at 4-3-1 for Cloud9.

Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey posted a K-D-A of 11-2-9 for 100 Thieves, and Edward “Tactical” Ra of the U.S. was at 3-6-5 for Team Liquid.

Counter Logic Gaming was led by Jason “Wild Turtle” Tran of Canada (7-1-10), and Toan “Neo” Tran of Vietnam put up a 3-3-2 for Dignitas.

Quin “Raes” Korebrits of New Zealand posted a K-D-A of 5-1-6 for Immortals, and Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas of Argentina led FlyQuest at 2-3-2.

Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro of Italy led the way for Evil Geniuses at 7-1-9, and Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott of Canada finished at 5-3-3 for Golden Guardians.

Week 4 of the Summer Split begins Friday with five matches:

--Evil Geniuses vs. Team Liquid

--100 Thieves vs. Dignitas

--Cloud9 vs. Golden Guardians

--Immortals vs. Counter Logic Gaming

-- TSM vs. FlyQuest

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

1. TSM, 19-8

2. 100 Thieves, 18-9

T3. Cloud9, 17-10

T3. Team Liquid, 17-10

T5. Dignitas, 14-13

T5. Evil Geniuses, 14-13

7. Immortals, 12-15

T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 9-18

T8. FlyQuest, 9-18

10. Golden Guardians, 6-21

--Field Level Media