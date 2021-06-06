TSM takes over first place with latest win at LCS Summer Split

TSM won for the second straight day at the LCS Summer Series Split -- North America to take sole possession of first place in the League Championship Series standings on Saturday.

A day after beating Team Liquid, TSM got the better of Evil Geniuses to improve their overall record to 14-6, edging ahead of three teams tied at 13-7. Unlike previous years, records carry over from the spring series.

TSM beat Evil Geniuses in 30 minutes on blue.

In other matches Saturday, Dignitas defeated FlyQuest in 30 minutes on blue; 100 Thieves beat Cloud9 in 25 minutes on red; Team Liquid outlasted Counter Logic Gaming in 34 minutes on red; and Immortals took down Golden Guardians in 26 minutes on blue.

Ten teams are competing in the triple round robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best of one.

The top two teams start in Round 2 of the upper bracket; third to sixth start in Round 1 of the upper bracket; and seventh and eighth start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Round-robin play continues Sunday with five matches:

Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest

Cloud9 vs. Team Liquid

TSM vs. Golden Guardians

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Immortals

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (carried over from Spring):

1. TSM, 14-6

T2. Cloud9, 13-7

T2. Dignitas, 13-7

T2. Team Liquid, 13-7

5. 100 Thieves, 12-8

6. Evil Geniuses, 10-10

7. Immortals, 9-11

8. FlyQuest, 7-13

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-15

10. Golden Guardians, 4-16

