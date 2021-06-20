TSM takes sole possession of first in LCS Summer Split

There’s a new team in sole possession of first place in the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split, and it’s TSM following an eventful Saturday.

TSM defeated Dignitas in 37 minutes to boost its overall record to 18-8, while previous co-No. 1 Cloud9 dropped another match, losing to Immortals in 38 minutes to drop into a three-way tie for second.

Other Saturday matches included Counter Logic Gaming defeating Evil Geniuses in 33 minutes, 100 Thieves topping FlyQuest in 27 minutes and Team Liquid beating Golden Guardians in 28 minutes. 100 Thieves and Team Liquid have joined Cloud9 in second place.

Ten teams in the top North American LoL circuit are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

TSM’s player of the game was “Spica” Mingyi Lu from China, who notched a 3-1-8 kill-death-assist ratio.

The Immortals were led in victory by David “Insanity” Challe of the U.S., who totaled a 2-2-9 kill-death-assist ratio.

Eugene “Pobelter” Park of the U.S. was player of the game for Counter Logic Gaming after posting a 3-2-12 kill-death-assist ratio.

Australia’s Ian “FBI” Victor Huang paced 100 Thieves in their win, putting up a 2-0-8 KDA ratio.

Team Liquid’s Edward “Tactical” Ra put up a huge stat line in victory, earning a 7-0-13 kill-death-assist ratio.

Week 3 of the Summer Split continues Sunday with five matches:

-- Counter Logic Gaming vs. Dignitas

-- Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves

-- TSM vs. Cloud9

-- Immortals vs. FlyQuest

-- Evil Geniuses vs. Golden Guardians

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

1. TSM, 18-8

T2. Cloud9, 17-9

T2. 100 Thieves, 17-9

T2. Team Liquid, 17-9

5. Dignitas, 14-12

6. Evil Geniuses, 13-13

7. Immortals, 11-15

8. FlyQuest, 9-17

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 8-18

10. Golden Guardians, 6-20

--Field Level Media