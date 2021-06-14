Win streaks fuel top teams in LCS Summer Split

Cloud9’s fourth straight win kept them alone in first place on Sunday in the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split.

Cloud9 (17-7) defeated Dignitas (14-10) in 25 minutes while playing on red. The victory kept them ahead of pursuers 100 Thieves and TSM.

100 Thieves (16-8) ran its winning streak to five with a 33-minute victory on red over Evil Geniuses (12-12), and TSM (16-8) kept pace with a 29-minute win on red over Counter Logic Gaming (6-18).

There were two other matches on Sunday.

The last-place Golden Guardians (5-19), playing on blue, needed only 26 minutes to defeat FlyQuest (9-15), and Team Liquid (15-9), playing on red, battled with Immortals (10-14) for 37 minutes before coming up with the win.

Ten teams in the top North American LoL league are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami of Australia led Cloud9 with a kill-death-assist ratio of 6-0-3, and Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett of the U.S. was at 2-3-1 for Dignitas.

Ian Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia led 100 Thieves’ victory with a K-D-A of 5-0-4, while Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro of Italy and Jeong “Impact” Eon-Young of South Korea each had one kill to lead Evil Geniuses.

Tristan “Power of Evil” Schrage of Germany paced TSM’s win at 9-0-6, while Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen of Denmark was at 2-4-0 for Counter Logic Gaming.

Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes of the U.S. posted a K-D-A of 5-0-3 to lead Golden Guardians’ victory, while Brandon “Josedeodo” Joel Villegas of Argentina was at 2-2-1 for FlyQuest.

Thomas “Jenkins” Tran of the U.S. finished at 5-0-2 in Team Liquid’s win, while David “Insanity” Challe finished at 3-2-2 for Immortals.

Week 3 of the Summer Split begins Friday with five matches:

--Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

--FlyQuest vs. Team Liquid

--Immortals vs. TSM

--Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians

--100 Thieves vs. Counter Logic Gaming

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

T1. Cloud9, 17-7

T2. 100 Thieves, 16-8

T2. TSM, 16-8

4. Team Liquid, 15-9

5. Dignitas, 14-10

6. Evil Geniuses, 12-12

7. Immortals, 10-14

8. FlyQuest, 9-15

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 6-18

10. Golden Guardians, 5-19

--Field Level Media