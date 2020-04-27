LCS summer split to begin June 13

Less than a week after canceling the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, Riot Games on Monday announced a new start date for North American-based League Championship Series summer split.

Games will begin June 13, the organization announced in a statement. Four games will be played on both Saturdays and Sundays, with action beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Mondays will see two games played, with the first starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Riot Games also announced that the first game of the summer split will be Cloud9 vs. FlyQuest, a rematch of the grand finals of the North American spring split, won in a three-game sweep by Cloud9 on April 19.

The company said it hopes to host the event at LCS Studios in Los Angeles but will make it an online-only event should the facility not be allowed to open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Riot Games also announced that the League of Legends European Championship summer split would begin June 12.

—Field Level Media