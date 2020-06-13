Cloud9 down FlyQuest as LCS Summer Split begins

Repeating the result from the Spring Split playoff final, Cloud9 defeated FlyQuest on Friday as the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) began its Summer Split.
Canada’s Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme recorded a 1/1/8 kill/death/assist ratio for Cloud9 in the 31-minute victory, and Belgian teammate Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer wound up at 2/2/11. Canadian Jason “WildTurtle” Tran finished at 3/2/5 for FlyQuest.
In the day’s only other match, Evil Geniuses defeated 100 Thieves in 34 minutes. Italy’s Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro notched a 10/1/6 kill/death/assist ratio for Evil Geniuses, and teammate Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam of the United States logged a 1/1/18 ratio. Canadian Sun “Cody Sun” Li-Yu paced 100 Thieves at 4/1/1.
The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split will play a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.
The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket.
All playoff matches will be best-of-five.
The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.
Week 1 of the LCS Summer Split continues through the weekend:
Saturday
Evil Geniuses vs. Counter Logic Gaming
Team SoloMid vs. Team Liquid
Immortals vs. FlyQuest
Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas
Sunday
Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves
Dignitas vs. Team SoloMid
Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians
Counter Logic Gaming vs. Immortals
League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings
T1. Cloud9, 1-0
T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0
T3. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-0
T3. Dignitas, 0-0
T3. Golden Guardians, 0-0
T3. Immortals, 0-0
T3. Team Liquid, 0-0
T3. Team SoloMid, 0-0
T9. 100 Thieves, 0-1
T9. FlyQuest, 0-1
—Field Level Media