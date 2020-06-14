EG notch perfect game, move to 2-0 at LCS Summer Split

Evil Geniuses scored a perfect game on Saturday to become the first team to reach 2-0 at the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split, as Week 1 continued.

EG, who beat 100 Thieves in Friday’s opener, dominated Counter Logic Gaming on Saturday, blanking them across the board while recording 12 kills and 11 towers in a 24-minute victory.

Bot laner Bae “Bang” Jun-sik led the way with five kills playing as Aphelios, while jungler Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen (playing as Trundle) and support Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam (Lulu) each had six assists.

In other action Saturday, Team Liquid dominated Team SoloMid, FlyQuest bounced back from a loss on Friday to beat Immortals, and Golden Guardians dispatched Dignitas.

Liquid finished with massive advantages in kills (13-2) and towers (10-1) over TSM, with bot laner Edward “Tactical” Ra racking up seven kills and six assists with no deaths as Aphelios.

The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split will play a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Week 1 wraps up with four matches Sunday:

Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves

Dignitas vs. Team SoloMid

Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Immortals

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0

T2. Cloud9, 1-0

T2. Team Liquid, 1-0

T2. Golden Guardians, 1-0

5. FlyQuest, 1-1

T6. 100 Thieves, 0-1

T6. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-1

T6. Dignitas, 0-1

T6. Immortals, 0-1

T6. Team SoloMid, 0-1

