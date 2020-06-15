Team Liquid, Cloud9 get to 2-0 at LCS Summer Split

Team Liquid and Cloud9 picked up their second wins of the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split on Sunday, ending Week 1 as two of three teams still unbeaten.

They joined Evil Geniuses — who had the day off after playing Friday and Saturday — at 2-0 and atop the standings heading into Week 2.

Cloud9 opened play Sunday with a 26-minute win over 100 Thieves, notching 14 kills to 100 Thieves’ two. Robert “Blaber” Huang, Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer and Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen each had four kills to lead the way.

Two matches later, Liquid beat Golden Guardians in a matchup of Saturday winners, doubling up their opponents in kills (12-6) and towers (10-5). Edward “Tactical” Ra had five kills to lead all players.

Also Sunday, Team SoloMid topped Dignitas and Counter Logic Gaming beat Immortals, each winner picking up their first win of the event.

The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split will play a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners’ bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners’ bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers’ bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Week 2 of the LCS Summer Split resumes with a pair of matches next Friday, Golden Guardians vs. Counter Logic Gaming and Immortals vs. Team SoloMid.

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0

T1. Cloud9, 2-0

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0

T4. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-1

T4. FlyQuest, 1-1

T4. Golden Guardians, 1-1

T4. Team SoloMid, 1-1

T8. 100 Thieves, 0-2

T8. Dignitas, 0-2

T8. Immortals, 0-2

