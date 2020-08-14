Golden Guardians sweep Team SoloMid in LCS playoffs

The fifth-seeded Golden Guardians swept Team SoloMid on Thursday in the first round of the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Playoffs.

GG made quick work of fourth-seeded TSM in the winners bracket, winning in 32 minutes in the first map, 39 minutes on the second and 27 minutes in Round 3 to secure the sweep.

Bot Ian Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia took MVP honors. FBI posted a kill-death-assist ratio of 2/2/3 in Round 1, 5/1/2 in Round 2, and 3/2/4 in Round 3.

The Summer Split regular season was a double round robin of best-of-one matches. The top eight teams advanced to the double-elimination playoffs.

Team Liquid and Cloud9 received byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams (FlyQuest and Evil Geniuses joined TSM and GG) will open in the first round of the winners bracket, while 100 Thieves and Dignitas will begin in the first round of the losers bracket — and one loss from elimination.

All playoff matches are best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

GG awaits the outcome of Friday’s lone match between Evil Geniuses and FlyQuest to see whether they’ll play Cloud9 or Liquid in the next round.

TSM drops to the losers bracket and will play Dignitas on Saturday. 100 Thieves will play Friday’s loser on Sunday.

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split final regular-season standings:

x-1. Team Liquid, 15-3

x-2. Cloud9, 13-5

y-3. FlyQuest, 12-6

y-4. Team SoloMid, 12-6

y-5. Golden Guardians, 9-9

y-6. Evil Geniuses, 8-10

y-7. 100 Thieves, 7-11

y-8. Dignitas, 5-13

z-9. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-13

z-10. Immortals, 4-14

x-Earned first-round bye

y-Made playoffs

z-Eliminated from playoffs

—Field Level Media