LCS Summer Split viewership soars in 2020

While some scenes in esports have suffered from the pandemic, professional League of Legends viewership has managed to soar in 2020.

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split drew the highest numbers since 2016, organizer Riot Games announced Tuesday.

Going by time watched, LCS saw a 72 percent spike in viewership compared to 2019, with 34.67 million total hours.

Peak viewership was 12.4 percent higher than 2019 at 551,679.

The summer finals drew an average minute audience of nearly 485,000 viewers, a 27.47 percent jump from 2019.

“The LCS’s new double-elimination Summer Playoffs format and adjustment to Worlds qualification led to multiple edge-of-our-seat moments with some of the best displays of talent and determination our league has seen,” Riot Games said in a release.

LoL viewership numbers are likely to continue to climb with the 2020 World Championships starting this week.

