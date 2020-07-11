100 Thieves upset FlyQuest; Dignitas get 1st win at LCS

100 Thieves pulled the upset against FlyQuest, and Team Dignitas finally scored their first win by beating Immortals, as Week 5 of the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split kicked off Friday night.

100 Thieves entered with a 2-6 record but impressed in their second straight victory, winning in 34 minutes on red. Jungler Juan “Contractz” Arturo Garcia racked up a 2/1/10 kills/deaths/assists ratio as Nidalee, while bot laner Li-Yu “Cody Sun” Sun finished at 7/2/5 KDA as Kalista.

Support Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun (0/1/8 KDA as Rakan) was the only FlyQuest player without multiple deaths. Once tied for second place at 5-2, FlyQuest dropped their second straight to fall into fifth place.

Dignitas (1-8) got off the schneid with a dominant performance against Immortals, winning on red in 27 minutes while racking up 15 kills and seven turrets, to just one and two, respectively, for Immortals.

Top laner Samson “Lourlo” Jackson posted a 1/0/11 KDA playing as Ornn, while mid laner Jae-hun “Fenix” Kim finished 4/0/6 as Azir.

Jungler Jake Kevin “Xmithie” Puchero had the only kill for Immortals, who have lost four straight since bagging their lone win following the promotion of their academy team in Week 3.

The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Week 5 continues with four matches Saturday:

—Golden Guardians vs. Evil Geniuses

—Cloud9 vs. Team SoloMid

—Team Liquid vs. Counter Logic Gaming

—FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 8-0

T2. Team Liquid, 6-2

T2. Team SoloMid, 6-2

T4. Evil Geniuses, 5-3

5. FlyQuest, 5-4

6. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-4

7. Golden Guardians, 3-5

8. 100 Thieves, 3-6

T9. Dignitas, 1-8

T9. Immortals, 1-8

—Field Level Media