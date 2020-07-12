Cloud9 remain unbeaten, Dignitas win again at LCS

Cloud9 pushed their record to 9-0 and Team Dignitas earned a second consecutive victory on Saturday in Week 5 action of the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split.

Also on Saturday, Team Liquid improved their record to 7-2 with a win over Counter Logic Gaming and Golden Guardians defeated Evil Geniuses.

Cloud9 defeated Team SoloMid in 29 minutes on blue. Eric “Licorice” Ritchie posted 10 assists, Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen racked up a 6/0/5 kills/deaths/assists ratio and Phillippe “Vulcan” Laflamme posted 4/0/7 for C9.

Dignitas posted another victory a day after earning their first, this time defeating FlyQuest in 28 minutes on blue. Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen posted a 6/1/8 KDA.

Team Liquid downed CLG in 38 minutes on blue. Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong registered seven of the 10 Kills for Liquid.

Golden Guardians needed 43 minutes to top EG on red in a wild affair. Victor “FBI” Huang posted a staggering nine kills and 13 assists for GG and Can “Closer” Celik finished with 12 of the team’s 26 kills. Daniele “Jiizuke” de Mauro and Bae “Bang” Jun-sik had 15 of EG’s 18 kills.

The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Week 5 continues with four matches Sunday:

—Immortals vs. Team SoloMid

—100 Thieves vs. Cloud9

—Golden Guardians vs. Team Liquid

—Counter Logic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 9-0

2. Team Liquid, 7-2

3. Team SoloMid, 6-3

4. Evil Geniuses, 5-4

5. FlyQuest, 5-5

T6. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-5

T6. Golden Guardians, 4-5

8. 100 Thieves, 3-6

9. Dignitas, 2-8

10. Immortals, 1-8

—Field Level Media