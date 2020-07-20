Cloud 9, Team Liquid stay atop LCS summer standings

Cloud9 and Team Liquid each earned victories Sunday to remain tied atop the standings at the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split.

Cloud9 defeated FlyQuest, while Team Liquid topped 100 Thieves as both teams improved to 10-2 to conclude Week 6.

Cloud9 needed 28 minutes to defeat FlyQuest (6-6) on blue as Bot Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen of Denmark had an 8/0/4 kill-death-assist ratio playing as Kalista. Belgian mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer went 3/0/10 as Galio.

Team Liquid needed 35 minutes to top 100 Theives (4-8) on red as mid laner Nocolaj “Jensen” Jensen of Denmark delivered a 6/2/4 ratio as Zoe. Bot Edward “Tactical” Ra delivered a 3/0/5 ratio playing as Ezreal.

The 10 teams in the North American-based LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

In other matchups Sunday, last-place Immortals (3-9) defeated Counter Logic Gaming (5-7) in 33 minutes on red, while Golden Guardians (6-6) defeated Dignitas (3-9) in 29 minutes on blue.

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split Week 7 schedule Friday

—Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

—FlyQuest vs. Team Liquid

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

T1. Cloud9, 10-2

T1. Team Liquid, 10-2

3. Team SoloMid, 7-5

T4. FlyQuest, 6-6

T4. Evil Geniuses, 6-6

T4. Golden Guardians, 6-6

7. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-7

8. 100 Thieves, 4-8

T9. Dignitas, 3-9

T9. Immortals, 3-9

