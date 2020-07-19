Cloud9 suffers rare loss at LCS Summer Split

Team Liquid got a huge win on Saturday, and they didn’t have to play to get it.

Evil Geniuses handed Cloud9 just their second loss at the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split, knocking Cloud9 into a tie atop the standings with the idle Liquid at 9-2 as Week 6 of the event continued.

EG needed 32 minutes to get the win on blue, posting 17 kills to Cloud9’s 11. American mid laner Greyson Gregory “Goldenglue” Gilmer led EG (6-6) with a 6/2/7 kill-death-assist ratio playing as Zoe. American support Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam (playing as Alistar) and Danish jungler Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen (Volibear) each posted 11 assists for EG. American jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang (4/3/6 as Lee Sin) and mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer of Belgium (4/2/5 as Syndra) led Cloud9 in kills.

Team SoloMid was unable to take advantage of Cloud9’s loss, however, as they fell to 7-5 with a 33-minute loss to FlyQuest (6-5), who was also on blue. Canada’s Jason “WildTurtle” Tran posted a 3/1/3 playing bot laner as Ashe to lead FlyQuest. Chinese jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu posted a 2/3/2 ratio as Olaf in a losing effort for TSM.

The 10 teams in the North American-based LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Also on Saturday, Dignitas beat Counter Logic Gaming in 37 minutes on red and Golden Guardians topped Immortals in 38 minutes on blue.

Syrian jungler Omran “V1per” Shoura led Dignitas (3-8) with a 5/0/3 KDA ratio playing as Riven, while South Korea’s Kim “Ruin” Hyeong-min posted a 4/4/2 at top planer while playing as Ornn for CLG (5-6). Golden Guardians (5-6) dropped Immortals (2-9) to the bottom of the standings with their win. Turkey’s Can “Closer” Celik posted a 5/3/5 ratio at jungler while playing as Sett to pace GG. American mid laner David “Insanity” Challe posted a 7/2/4 as Karthus in the loss.

Week 6 concludes Sunday with four matches, including Team Liquid and Cloud9 playing in back-to-back matches to start the day.

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split schedule Sunday

—100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid

—FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

—Counter Logic Gaming vs. Immortals

—Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

T1. Cloud9, 9-2

T1. Team Liquid, 9-2

3. Team SoloMid, 7-5

4. FlyQuest, 6-5

5. Evil Geniuses, 6-6

T6. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-6

T6. Golden Guardians, 5-6

8. 100 Thieves, 4-7

9. Dignitas, 3-8

10. Immortals, 2-9

—Field Level Media