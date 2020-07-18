Liquid, TSM win as LCS Week 6 begins

Team Liquid moved within a half-game of first place in the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split, beating Evil Geniuses on Friday.

Liquid (9-2) got past Evil Geniuses (5-6) in 32 minutes. In the other match on the opening night of Week 6, Team SoloMid (7-4) defeated 100 Thieves (4-7). Both winners played on blue.

First-place Cloud9 (9-1) were idle Friday. League of Legends Championship Series

The 10 teams in the North American-based LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Denmark’s Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen recorded a 8/2/7 kill/death/assist ratio for Team Liquid on Friday, and U.S. teammate Edward “Tactical” Ra wound up at 5/0/6. The United States’ Greyson Gregory “Goldenglue” Gilmer led Evil Geniuses in both kills and deaths, winding up at 3/5/2.

Denmark’s Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg topped Team SoloMid with a 2/0/3 K/D/A ratio. The United States’ Juan “Contractz” Arturo Garcia posted a 6/3/4 ratio for 100 Thieves.

Week 6 continues Saturday with four matches:

—Counter Logic Gaming vs. Dignitas

—Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

—FlyQuest vs. Team SoloMid

—Golden Guardians vs. Immortals

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 9-1

2. Team Liquid, 9-2

3. Team SoloMid, 7-4

T4. FlyQuest, 5-5

T4. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-5

6. Evil Geniuses, 5-6

7. Golden Guardians, 4-6

8. 100 Thieves, 4-7

T9. Dignitas, 2-8

T9. Immortals, 2-8

