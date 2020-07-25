FlyQuest upsets Liquid in LCS Summer Split

Team Liquid lost their share of first place in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split on Friday after a defeat against FlyQuest.

FlyQuest (7-6), playing on red, got past Liquid (10-3) in 35 minutes. The result leaves idle Cloud9 (10-2) alone in first place.

In the only other match on the opening night of Week 7, Evil Geniuses (7-6) played on blue and topped Immortals (3-10) in 30 minutes.

The 10 teams in the North American-based LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Canada’s Jason “WildTurtle” Tran finished with a 5/1/4 kill/death/assist ratio for FlyQuest on Friday. The United States’ Edward “Tactical” Ra wound up at 2/3/0 for Liquid.

South Korea’s Bae “Bang” Jun-sik compiled a 6/0/2 K/D/A ratio to lead Evil Geniuses. The United States’ David “Insanity” Challe finished at 2/4/1 for Immortals.

Week 7 continues Saturday with four matches:

—100 Thieves vs. Counter Logic Gaming

—Dignitas vs. Team SoloMid

—Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

—Immortals vs. Cloud9

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 10-2

2. Team Liquid, 10-3

3. Team SoloMid, 7-5

T4. Evil Geniuses, 7-6

T4. FlyQuest, 7-6

6. Golden Guardians, 6-6

7. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-7

8. 100 Thieves, 4-8

9. Dignitas, 3-9

10. Immortals, 3-10

