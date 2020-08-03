Cloud9 lose again as LCS wraps Week 8

Cloud9’s free fall continued on Sunday, as the club lost for the third straight time to fall into a second-place tie as Week 8 of the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split concluded.

Cloud9 (11-5) lost Sunday to Team SoloMid, which is also tied for second. In other matches, Golden Guardians (9-7) beat Counter Logic Gaming (5-11), FlyQuest (10-6) topped Evil Geniuses (7-9), and 100 Thieves (6-10) beat Immortals (4-12). FlyQuest was the only team to win on red, with the other three victors on blue.

The 10 teams in the North American-based LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. Liquid, Cloud9, Team SoloMid, FlyQuest and Golden Guardians have all clinched spots in the winners bracket.

All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

On Sunday, TSM needed 32 minutes to top Cloud9, getting 17 kills to their opponents’ seven. Bot laner Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng (6/1/5 kill-death-assist ratio as Caitlyn) and German top laner Sergen “Broken Blade” Celik (6/3/5 as Irelia) led TSM in kills. Jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang (4/3/3 as Volibear) led the way for Cloud9.

In the day’s first match, GG dominated CLG in a 30-minute win, getting three times as many kills (18-6). Top laner Kevin “Hauntzer” Yarnell paced GG with a 9/4/6 as Kennen, while AD carry Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes (2/4/0 as Kalista) and jungler Raymond “Wiggily” Griffin (2/3/1 as Volibear) were the only CLG players with more than one kill.

FlyQuest got past Evil Geniuses in 36 minutes, with German mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage leading the way with a 7/2/3 as Corki. South Korean top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon led EG with a 3/1/2 as Rumble.

In the day’s final match, 100 Thieves held Immortals to only two kills while racking up 14 of their own in a 31-minute win. Australian mid laner Tommy “Ryoma” Le had a 5/0/7 as Syndra for 100 Thieves, while bot laner Apollo “Apollo” Price was the only player on Immortals to pick up a kill, posting a 2/3/0 as Jhin.

Week 9 — the final week of the regular season — begins Friday with a pair of matches:

Dignitas vs. Cloud9

Golden Guardians vs. Team SoloMid

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Team Liquid, 13-3

T2. Cloud9, 11-5

T2. Team SoloMid, 11-5

4. FlyQuest, 10-6

5. Golden Guardians, 9-7

6. Evil Geniuses, 7-9

7. 100 Thieves, 6-10

8. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-11

T9. Dignitas, 4-12

T9. Immortals, 4-12

—Field Level Media