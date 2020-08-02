Cloud9 lose again, Liquid extend LCS lead

Golden Guardians handed Cloud9 their second straight loss on Saturday, and Team Liquid won their third straight to extend their lead atop the standings of the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split.

Liquid (13-3), who beat Cloud9 in Week 7 to leave the teams tied for first place at 11-3, handled Dignitas on Friday and eased by Counter Logic Gaming (5-10) on Saturday. They now lead Cloud9 (11-4) by 1 1/2 games, with Cloud9 holding one game in hand (three games to two).

In Saturday’s other matches, FlyQuest (9-6) dominated 100 Thieves (5-10) for their third straight win, and Immortals (4-11) won a battle of cellar dwellers against Dignitas (4-12). Surprisingly, each of the day’s four winners played on red.

The 10 teams in the North American-based LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. Liquid, Cloud9, Team SoloMid and FlyQuest have all clinched winners-bracket spots, while Golden Guardians are assured at least a losers-bracket berth.

All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

On Saturday, Golden Guardians (8-7) took down Cloud9 in 36 minutes, getting 7/1/5 kills/deaths/assists from mid laner Tanner “Damonte” Damonte as Syndra. Four of five Cloud9 players had at least three deaths, with jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang (3/1/4 as Trundle) the only exception.

Liquid dispatched Counter Logic, who have lost five straight, in 38 minutes. Jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen finished at 5/0/7 KDA as LeBlanc, and all Counter Logic players totaled at least three deaths.

FlyQuest ran roughshod over 100 Thieves in a 32-minute match, racking up 25 kills and 10 towers to just five and two, respectively, for 100 Thieves. Mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage piled up a 13/0/4 KDA as LeBlanc in victory.

Immortals topped Dignitas in 43 minutes, led by mid laner David “Insanity” Challe, who finished with 11/1/1 KDA as Corki.

Week 8 wraps up Sunday with four matches:

—Golden Guardians vs. Counter Logic Gaming

—Cloud9 vs. Team SoloMid

—FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

—100 Thieves vs. Immortals

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Team Liquid, 13-3

2. Cloud9, 11-4

3. Team SoloMid, 10-5

4. FlyQuest, 9-6

5. Golden Guardians, 8-7

6. Evil Geniuses, 7-8

T7. 100 Thieves, 5-10

T7. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-10

9. Immortals, 4-11

10. Dignitas, 4-12

