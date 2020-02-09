Cloud9 move to 5-0 at LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 downed FlyQuest on Saturday in Los Angeles to remain the only unbeaten team at the League of Legends 2020 League Championship Series Spring Split.

The victory, which came in the day’s final match, moved Cloud9 to 5-0 and pushed their lead atop the standings to two games. FlyQuest had been tied for second place in the standings at 3-1 with Dignitas, who fell to Team SoloMid earlier Saturday. It was Dignitas’ second straight loss.

Also on Saturday, 100 Thieves downed defending champions Team Liquid, and CounterLogic Gaming earned their first win with a victory over Evil Geniuses. That left a four-way tie for second place between 100 Thieves, Dignitas, FlyQuest and TSM, who have won three straight.

CounterLogic and EG, who have lost three in a row, sit at the bottom of the standings at 1-4.

All matches in the double-round robin, nine-week regular season consist of a single game. The top six teams in the 10-team league advance to the playoffs, with the finals being held the weekend of April 18-19 in Frisco, Texas.

The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturdays through Mondays, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday.

In the final week of the regular season, March 21-22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.

Week 3 continues Sunday with four matches:

Immortals vs. 100 Thieves

Golden Guardians vs. Team SoloMid

Dignitas vs. Cloud9

FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

2020 LCS Spring Split standings

1. Cloud9, 5-0

T2. Team SoloMid, 3-2

T2. Dignitas, 3-2

T2. FlyQuest, 3-2

T2. 100 Thieves, 3-2

6. Immortals, 2-2

7. Team Liquid, 2-3

8. Golden Guardians, 1-3

T9. Evil Geniuses, 1-4

T9. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-4

—Field Level Media