Cloud9 stays unbeaten at LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 continued its undefeated run in Week 3 of the League of Legends 2020 League Championship Series Spring Split on Sunday, downing Dignitas in Los Angeles.

The victory upped Cloud9’s record to 6-0, making them the only team without a loss. The Dignitas defeat dropped them to 3-3 on the season.

Cloud9 maintained their two-game lead atop the standings over Team SoloMid, who beat the Golden Guardians to move their season record to 4-2.

Two teams other than Dignitas who also entered the day two games behind Cloud9 both lost, with 100 Thieves (3-3) bested by Immortals (3-2) and FlyQuest (3-3) falling to Evil Geniuses (2-4), who snapped a three-match losing streak.

All matches in the double-round robin, nine-week regular season consist of a single game. The top six teams in the 10-team league advance to the playoffs, with the finals being held the weekend of April 18-19 in Frisco, Texas.

The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturdays through Mondays, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday.

In the final week of the regular season, March 21-22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.

Week 3 finishes off on Monday a pair of matches:

Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Immortals

2020 LCS Spring Split standings

1. Cloud9, 6-0

2. Team SoloMid, 4-2

3. Immortals, 3-2

T-4. 100 Thieves, 3-3

T-4. Dignitas, 3-3

T-4. FlyQuest, 3-3

7. Team Liquid, 2-3

8. Evil Geniuses, 2-4

T-9. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-4

T-9. Golden Guardians, 1-4

—Field Level Media