Immortals snags share of second place in LCS

Immortals climbed into a tie for second place in League of Legends’ 2020 League Championship Series Spring Split by beating Counter Logic Gaming on Monday in Los Angeles.
Immortals improved to 4-2 to match Team SoloMid, with both teams two games behind first-place Cloud9.
In the day’s other match, Golden Guardians defeated Team Liquid, with the result leaving both teams tied for seventh at 2-4. Evil Geniuses are also 2-4.
All matches in the double-round robin, nine-week regular season consist of a single game. The top six teams in the 10-team league advance to the playoffs, with the finals being held the weekend of April 18-19 in Frisco, Texas.
The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturdays through Mondays, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday.
In the final week of the regular season, March 21-22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.
Week 4 begins Saturday with four matches:
Team Liquid vs. Immortals
Cloud9 vs. Team SoloMid
Golden Guardians vs. Counter Logic Gaming
100 Thieves vs. Dignitas
2020 LCS Spring Split standings
1. Cloud9, 6-0
T2. Team SoloMid, 4-2
T2. Immortals, 4-2
T4. 100 Thieves, 3-3
T4. Dignitas, 3-3
T4. FlyQuest, 3-3
T7. Evil Geniuses, 2-4
T7. Golden Guardians, 2-4
T7. Team Liquid, 2-3
10. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-5
—Field Level Media