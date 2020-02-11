Immortals snags share of second place in LCS

Immortals climbed into a tie for second place in League of Legends’ 2020 League Championship Series Spring Split by beating Counter Logic Gaming on Monday in Los Angeles.

Immortals improved to 4-2 to match Team SoloMid, with both teams two games behind first-place Cloud9.

In the day’s other match, Golden Guardians defeated Team Liquid, with the result leaving both teams tied for seventh at 2-4. Evil Geniuses are also 2-4.

All matches in the double-round robin, nine-week regular season consist of a single game. The top six teams in the 10-team league advance to the playoffs, with the finals being held the weekend of April 18-19 in Frisco, Texas.

The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturdays through Mondays, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday.

In the final week of the regular season, March 21-22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.

Week 4 begins Saturday with four matches:

Team Liquid vs. Immortals

Cloud9 vs. Team SoloMid

Golden Guardians vs. Counter Logic Gaming

100 Thieves vs. Dignitas

2020 LCS Spring Split standings

1. Cloud9, 6-0

T2. Team SoloMid, 4-2

T2. Immortals, 4-2

T4. 100 Thieves, 3-3

T4. Dignitas, 3-3

T4. FlyQuest, 3-3

T7. Evil Geniuses, 2-4

T7. Golden Guardians, 2-4

T7. Team Liquid, 2-3

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-5

—Field Level Media