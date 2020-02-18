Cloud9 improves to 8-0 in LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 continued its unbeaten run through the League of Legends’ League Championship Series Spring Split, beating Evil Geniuses on Monday in Los Angeles.

The victory moved Cloud9 to 8-0, three games clear of FlyQuest and Immortals. FlyQuest topped 100 Thieves on Monday in the other match on the final day of Week 4.

The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturdays through Mondays, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday.

In the final week of the regular season, March 21-22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.

The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for March 28-April 19.

Week 5 begins Saturday with these matches:

100 Thieves vs. Team SoloMid

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Cloud9

Dignitas vs. Immortals

Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

2020 LCS Spring Split standings

1. Cloud9, 8-0

T2. Immortals, 5-3

T2. FlyQuest, 5-3

T4. Dignitas, 4-4

T4. Golden Guardians, 4-4

T4. Team SoloMid, 4-4

T7. 100 Thieves, 3-5

T7. Evil Geniuses, 3-5

T7. Team Liquid, 3-5

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-7

—Field Level Media