Cloud9 remain undefeated at LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 continued their undefeated run to open the League of Legends’ 2020 League Championship Series Spring Split by downing Team SoloMid on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Cloud9 improved to 7-0, while TSM fell to 4-3 and dropped out of a second-place tie with Immortals. Cloud9 remain two games clear of Immortals (5-2), who won their fourth straight by beating Team Liquid.
The defending spring and summer champions, Liquid have lost three in a row to fall to 2-5 and second-to-last in the standings.
In the day’s other matches, Dignitas beat 100 Thieves in a battle of 3-3 teams, and Golden Guardians took down Counter Logic Gaming, who remain last at 1-6.
The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturdays through Mondays, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday.
In the final week of the regular season, March 21-22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.
Week 4 continues Sunday with four matches:
Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians
Counter Logic Gaming vs. Team Liquid
Team SoloMid vs. FlyQuest
Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses
2020 LCS Spring Split standings
1. Cloud9, 7-0
2. Immortals, 5-2
T3. Team SoloMid, 4-3
T3. Dignitas, 4-3
5. FlyQuest, 3-3
T6. Golden Guardians, 3-4
T6. 100 Thieves, 3-4
8. Evil Geniuses, 2-4
9. Team Liquid, 2-5
10. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-6
