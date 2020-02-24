Cloud9 moves to 10-0 at LCS Spring Split

Cloud9’s domination of the League of Legends’ Championship Series Spring Split at Los Angeles continued Saturday as the team finished off another unbeaten week with a victory over Immortals.

With a 10-0 record through Week 5 of the Spring Split, Cloud9 (10-0) has now defeated Immortals twice, with one victory over each of the remaining eight teams. Immortals is now 5-5 after five weeks of play.

Cloud9 AD carry Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen continued his solid run of play as Senna, finishing the 29-minute conquest with a flawless 8/0/2 KDA (kills/deaths/assists) and 100-percent kill participation. Zven started the game by not farming creeps, letting his support Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme’s Tahm Kench take the early game farm.

Thanks to the most recent changes to Senna’s soul-farming passive, Zven had more stacks to increase his range and damage before farming later in the game to finish building items.

While Zven grew in strength, Cloud9 dominated as a team, winning team fights handily and securing all four elemental drakes, while destroying nine turrets. The team only allowed Immortals to take two turrets. With Immortals unable to contest Zven, Cloud9 cruised to its 10th victory, solidifying its hold on first place.

Immortals’ break-even record puts it right in the middle of the pack in fifth place, just behind TSM (5-4) and Dignitas (5-4), who both play on Monday.

In another meeting Sunday, 100 Thieves (4-6) defeated Golden Guardians (4-6) in just under 30 minutes. The key matchup was between 100 Thieves’ top laner Chan-ho “Ssumday” Kim’s Lucian and Kevin “Hauntzer” Yarnell’s Gangplank. Ssumday bullied Hauntzer from bell-to-bell.

Taking an advantage through early trades, Ssumday’s teammates eliminated Hauntzer, allowing Ssumday to continue split pushing.

The rest of 100 Thieves roster, outside of Ssumday earned better than a 50-percent kill participation. Golden Guardians got ahead early but fell apart after 15 minutes, as they appeared to repeatedly caught out of position and without a plan. Golden Guardians and 100 Thieves are now tied for sixth place.

Team Liquid (3-6) went from winning back-to-back split titles last year to losing to an inconsistent Evil Geniuses (4-5) in 38 minutes. While Liquid was able to stall out the game, it couldn’t find kills when it counted, only picking up three, while Evil Geniuses had 11.

Evil Geniuses’ AD carry Jun-sik “Bang” Bae shined on his world championship-winning Ezreal, posting a 7/0/2 KDA to lead Evil Geniuses to eighth place, while pushing Team Liquid to ninth.

In Sunday’s final game, FlyQuest (7-3) took care of business against Counter Logic Gaming (1-9) in a clinical 36-minute victory. FlyQuest was deliberate and methodical in how it moved around the map and took all but one CLG turret in the game, claiming four Ocean drakes to outlast CLG. CLG mid laner Eugene “Pobelter” Park didn’t impress in a 0/5/4 KDA showing as Azir.

Week 5 continues on Monday with two matches:

Team Liquid vs Dignitas

Team SoloMid vs Evil Geniuses

2020 LCS Spring Split Standings:

1. Cloud9, 10-0

2. FlyQuest, 7-3

3. TSM, 5-4

4. Dignitas, 5-4

5. Immortals, 5-5

T6. Golden Guardians, 4-6

T6. 100 Thieves, 4-6

8. Evil Geniuses, 4-5

9. Team Liquid, 3-6

10 Counter Logic Gaming, 1-9

—Field Level Media