Cloud9 stay undefeated, move to 9-0 at LCS

Cloud9 continued their unbeaten run through the League of Legends’ League Championship Series Spring Split, taking care of basement-dwelling Counter Logic Gaming on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Cloud9 took a convincing win in 26:24, maintaining record-setting dominance thus far in the Spring Split as Week 5 began. They have given up only nine turrets total across nine games played (and have never surrendered the mid tier one or any tier two turrets).

Jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang put on a style clinic as Lee Sin, ruining the return of North America’s veteran resident mid laner and former CLG member Eugene “Pobelter” Park. Pobelter was picked up this week as former World Champion Min-ho “Crown” Lee was sent to the bench in light of CLG (1-8) falling into 10th place with little signs of improvement after five weeks. Pobelter posted an uninspiring 1/4/4 KDA (kills, deaths, assists) as Azir, albeit against difficult competition on his new team.

Meanwhile, Team SoloMid (5-4) picked up a crucial win against 100 Thieves (3-6) in roughly 36 minutes on the back of mid lane star and team co-owner Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg.

Playing a legacy mage pick in Syndra, Bjergsen did what he’s known best for: getting ahead of his lane matchup and warping the game around him, finishing with a 6/1/8 KDA and a kill participation of 87.5 percent. 100 Thieves mid laner Tommy “Ryoma” Le was on the receiving end of this beatdown, piloting LeBlanc to a 4/5/2 KDA as Bjergsen took advantage of 100 Thieves’ early game blunders.

Alongside Bjergsen, jungler Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett’s Lee Sin and support Vincent “Biofrost” Wang’s Rakan excelled, roaming across the map to set up picks and ending with kill participation percentages well above 50 (81.25 and 62.5 percent, respectively). The win helped TSM climb out of the middle-of-the-pack logjam, rising into a tie for third place, while 100 Thieves slid into a disappointing ninth place at 3-6 on a four-game losing skid.

In a clash of teams fighting for positioning at the top of the standings, Dignitas (5-4) came out and made a statement against Immortals (5-4), winning in just under 30 minutes thanks in large part to the work of jungler Jonathan “Grig” Armao.

Playing Jarvan IV, Grig outjungled veteran Jake “Xmithie” Puchero’s Sejuani, ending with a flawless KDA of 3/0/11 on 82.4 percent kill participation. Dignitas, who are tied with Immortals and TSM in third place, finished the game with only four deaths compared to 17 kills and every member above 50 percent kill participation. It was one of the worst, if not the sole worst, performance of 2020 so far for Xmithie, who couldn’t seem to recover after Dignitas invested in shutting him down.

In Saturday’s final game, FlyQuest (6-3) moved into second place alone with a win in just under 30 minutes against Golden Guardians (4-5).

The FlyQuest plan was simple: let mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage get ahead so he could get AD carry Jason “WildTurtle” Tran and support Dong-geun “IgNar” Lee going. Once ahead, intelligent side lane play and map movement forced Golden Guardians onto their back foot for the rest of the game, unable to really mount a solid defense of their side of the map. PowerOfEvil’s Orianna went ballistic, ending with a perfect 5/0/4 KDA and 342 Creep Score, achieving a Flame Horizon (beating your lane opponent by over 100 CS) over Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer’s Zoe with 225 CS.

The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturdays through Mondays, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday. In the final week of the regular season, March 21-22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.

The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for March 28-April 19.

Week 5 continues Sunday with four matches:

Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses

Immortals vs. Cloud9

100 Thieves vs. Golden Guardians

FlyQuest vs. Counter Logic Gaming

2020 LCS Spring Split standings

1. Cloud9, 9-0

2. FlyQuest, 6-3

T3. TSM, 5-4

T3. Immortals, 5-4

T3. Dignitas, 5-4

6. Golden Guardians, 4-5

T7. Evil Geniuses, 3-5

T7. Team Liquid, 3-5

9. 100 Thieves, 3-6

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-8

—Field Level Media