TSM drop EG, move into 3rd at LCS Spring Split

Team SoloMid finished a 2-0 week by downing Evil Geniuses on Monday in Los Angeles as Week 5 of the League of Legends’ League Championship Series Spring Split concluded.

After downing 100 Thieves on Saturday, TSM improved to 6-4 and moved into third place alone in the standings, one game back of FlyQuest and four back of undefeated Cloud9.

Evil Geniuses dropped to 4-6 and a tie for sixth. They had beaten Team Liquid on Sunday.

In Monday’s other match, Liquid took down Dignitas to also get to 4-6. Liquid, the defending spring and summer champions, have gone 1-1 each of the last two weeks, but they have yet to win consecutive games this spring.

While FlyQuest weren’t in action Monday, mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage was named Player of the Week for Week 5 after helping FlyQuest dispatch Golden Guardians and CounterLogic Gaming.

The eight-week regular season runs through March 22. The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for March 28-April 19.

Week 6 begins Saturday with four matches, leading off with a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup:

FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

Team Liquid vs. Team SoloMid

Golden Guardians vs. Immortals

100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses

2020 LCS Spring Split Standings:

1. Cloud9, 10-0

2. FlyQuest, 7-3

3. Team SoloMid, 6-4

T4. Immortals, 5-5

T4. Dignitas, 5-5

T6. Evil Geniuses, 4-6

T6. Team Liquid, 4-6

T6. Golden Guardians, 4-6

T6. 100 Thieves, 4-6

10 Counter Logic Gaming, 1-9

—Field Level Media