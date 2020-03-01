Cloud9 continue dominant run at LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 (11-0) continued to make history Saturday in the North American LCS, taking out second-place FlyQuest (7-4) in 35 minutes to continue their undefeated streak and earn an extremely early playoff berth just before March.

Cloud9’s dominance has been unparalleled so far, having yet to lose their outer mid lane turret across 11 games, which seems impossible considering how much traffic that lane gets throughout a game. Still, Cloud9 continued to impress across the board by individually outplaying their matchups and coming together better as a team to out-position and out-objective control FlyQuest.

Mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer led the charge as Zoe, posting a K/D/A of 5/2/9 for a perfect 100 percent kill participation while dealing 703 damage/minute. FlyQuest fought hard, picking up six kills compared to C9’s 14, but failed to take a single tower in the defeat. Despite the loss, FlyQuest still has a comfortable hold on second place.

Elsewhere, Team Liquid (5-6) picked up an important win over TSM (6-5) despite missing AD carry and veteran superstar Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng due to laryngitis. Liquid instead fielded Academy AD carry Edward “Tactical” Ra, who had a solid showing as Miss Fortune.

The real star for Liquid was top laner Eon-yeong “Impact” Jung’s Sett, who foiled TSM’s late-game scaling composition by dominating Sergen “Broken Blade” Celik’s Kayle. With Broken Blade so far behind in items, levels and damage, TSM struggled to win fights as mid laner Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg was on a tank in Maokai.

The win for Team Liquid was important since, if Liquid lost, they would have to win out the season to qualify for the playoffs. Liquid moves into a four-way tie for fifth with Immortals, Golden Guardians and 100 Thieves. Golden Guardians beat Immortals in another Saturday match, while 100 Thieves took down Evil Geniuses (4-7) thanks to a solid game from mid laner Tommy “Ryoma” Le’s Orianna.

Week 6 continues Sunday with four matches:

100 Thieves vs Team Liquid

Dignitas vs FlyQuest

Counter Logic Gaming vs TSM

Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians

2020 LCS Spring Split Standings:

1. Cloud9, 11-0

2. FlyQuest, 7-4

3. TSM, 6-5

4. Dignitas, 5-5

T5. Immortals, 5-6

T5. Team Liquid, 5-6

T5. Golden Guardians, 5-6

T5. 100 Thieves, 5-6

9. Evil Geniuses, 4-7

10 Counter Logic Gaming, 1-9

—Field Level Media