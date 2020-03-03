Cloud9 improve to 12-0 in LCS

Cloud9 continued its perfect run through the League of Legends’ League Championship Series Spring Split, defeating Dignitas on Monday in Los Angeles.
First-place Cloud9 (12-0) extended its lead over second-place FlyQuest (8-4) to four games.
In the other match on the final day of Week 6 action, Immortals beat Counter Logic Gaming. Immortals (6-6) climbed into a tie for third place with Team Liquid and Team SoloMid, while Counter Logic Gaming (2-10) deepened its last-place hole.
The eight-week regular season runs through March 22. The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for March 28-April 19.
Week 7 begins Saturday with four matches:
Team SoloMid vs. Cloud9
100 Thieves vs. Dignitas
Team Liquid vs. Counter Logic Gaming
Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest
2020 LCS Spring Split Standings:
1. Cloud9, 12-0
2. FlyQuest, 8-4
T3. Immortals, 6-6
T3. Team Liquid, 6-6
T3. Team SoloMid, 6-6
T6. 100 Thieves, 5-7
T6. Dignitas, 5-7
T6. Evil Geniuses, 5-7
T6. Golden Guardians, 5-7
10. Counter Logic Gaming, 2-10
—Field Level Media