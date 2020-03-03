Cloud9 improve to 12-0 in LCS

Cloud9 continued its perfect run through the League of Legends’ League Championship Series Spring Split, defeating Dignitas on Monday in Los Angeles.

First-place Cloud9 (12-0) extended its lead over second-place FlyQuest (8-4) to four games.

In the other match on the final day of Week 6 action, Immortals beat Counter Logic Gaming. Immortals (6-6) climbed into a tie for third place with Team Liquid and Team SoloMid, while Counter Logic Gaming (2-10) deepened its last-place hole.

The eight-week regular season runs through March 22. The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for March 28-April 19.

Week 7 begins Saturday with four matches:

Team SoloMid vs. Cloud9

100 Thieves vs. Dignitas

Team Liquid vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest

2020 LCS Spring Split Standings:

1. Cloud9, 12-0

2. FlyQuest, 8-4

T3. Immortals, 6-6

T3. Team Liquid, 6-6

T3. Team SoloMid, 6-6

T6. 100 Thieves, 5-7

T6. Dignitas, 5-7

T6. Evil Geniuses, 5-7

T6. Golden Guardians, 5-7

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 2-10

—Field Level Media