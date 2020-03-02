Liquid win 3rd straight match at LCS

Team Liquid (6-6) picked up a crucial win in the playoff hunt against 100 Thieves (5-7) on Sunday in Los Angeles, moving into a tie for third place with TSM at the League of Legends’ League Championship Series Spring Split.

Liquid’s substitute bot laner Edward “Tactical” Ra had a solid game, helping Liquid go 2-0 with star bot laner Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng out due to laryngitis. Tactical piloted Kalista, a rare pick, to a 5/0/1 KDA (Kills, Deaths, Assists) ratio and led Liquid to a 29-minute win, their third straight victory.

100 Thieves prevented Liquid from winning a perfect game by taking one Liquid turret, but they failed to pick up any other objectives or kills in a brutal game that dropped them into seventh place.

Elsewhere on Sunday, FlyQuest (8-4) solidified their possession of second place with a resounding win against Dignitas (5-6).

Mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage had a great game as Qiyana, finishing with 6/0/5 KDA and holding Dignitas mid lane veteran Henrik “Froggen” Hansen’s Ziggs in check. With Dignitas banking on Froggen farming into the mid game and using Ziggs’ aptitude for tower destruction to force FlyQuest on the backfoot, FlyQuest’s early game domination was simply too much for Dignitas to handle.

With the win, FlyQuest moved to 8-4 and moved two games clear of TSM in second place. Dignitas, on the other hand, fell into a tie for fifth with Immortals. Both teams play on Monday to close out Week 6.

In other Sunday action, Counter Logic Gaming (2-9) picked up an upset win over historical rival TSM (6-6) in a dominant, 37-minute showing. Evil Geniuses (5-7) took down Golden Guardians (5-7) to bring both teams into a tie for seventh place.

The eight-week regular season runs through March 22. The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for March 28-April 19.

Week 6 concludes on Monday with two matches:

Immortals vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Cloud9 vs. Dignitas

2020 LCS Spring Split Standings:

1. Cloud9, 11-0

2. FlyQuest, 8-4

T3. TSM, 6-6

T3. Team Liquid, 6-6

T5. Immortals, 5-6

T5. Dignitas, 5-6

T7. Evil Geniuses, 5-7

T7. Golden Guardians, 5-7

T7. 100 Thieves, 5-7

10 Counter Logic Gaming, 2-9

—Field Level Media