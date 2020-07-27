Liquid edges Cloud9, forces tie atop LCS standings

The most highly anticipated match to date at the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split was razor tight on Sunday, and thanks to the outcome, the standings are, as well.

With each team getting 14 kills and a difference of only 4,000 gold, Team Liquid edged Cloud9 in 29 minutes on the final day of Week 7, forcing another tie atop the standings with both teams sitting at 11-3 with two weekends left until the playoffs.

On a day that could carry major playoff implications, Team SoloMid (9-5) won to take sole possession of third place while Golden Guardians (7-7) won and Evil Geniuses (7-7) suffered a surprising loss to create a tie for fifth place.

The 10 teams in the North American-based LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

On Sunday, Liquid played on red in the day’s premier matchup. American bot laner Edward “Tactical” Ra led Liquid with six kills — part of a 6/2/8 kill-death-assist ratio as Ezreal — while Denmark’s Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen posted 14 assists at jungler as Trundle. Jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang of the United States led Cloud9 with a 7/4/4 ratio as Hecarim.

The day actually began with one of the bigger surprises of the weekend, as Dignitas (4-10) knocked off EG in 24 minutes to prevent EG from getting into a tie for fourth place. Playing on blue, Dignitas got eight kills apiece from American jungler Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett (8/3/14 as Graves) and South Korean mid laner Kim “Fenix” Jae-hun (8/1/13 as Orianna) in the win. EG was led by American mid laner Greyson Gregory “Goldenglue” Gilmer (4/4/3 as Galio).

Against Counter Logic Gaming (5-9), TSM had 15 kills to their opponents’ eight and won on red in 36 minutes. Bot laner Yiliang (Peter) “Doublelift” Peng of the U.S. posted a 7/1/5 KDA as Ezreal in the win, while Swedish support Erik “Treatz” Wessen had 12 assists as Karma. American jungler Raymond “Wiggily” Griffin led CLG with a 5/2/3 as Graves.

In the day’s final match, Golden Guardians needed 29 minutes to put away 100 Thieves (5-9), posting a 17-4 advantage in kills while playing on blue. Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey posted a 9/1/3 at jungler while playing as Olaf to lead the winners. American jungler Juan “Contractz” Arturo Garcia posted a 3/3/1 as Lee Sin in the loss.

Week 8 gets underway with a pair of matches Friday:

Team Liquid vs. Dignitas

Team SoloMid vs. Evil Geniuses

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

T1. Cloud9, 11-3

T1. Team Liquid, 11-3

3. Team SoloMid, 9-5

4. FlyQuest, 8-6

T5. Evil Geniuses, 7-7

T5. Golden Guardians, 7-7

T7. 100 Thieves, 5-9

T7. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-9

9. Dignitas, 4-10

10. Immortals, 3-11

—Field Level Media