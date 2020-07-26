Cloud9 rout Immortals to remain atop LCS standings

Cloud9 cruised by Immortals on Saturday to maintain possession of first place atop the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split standings ahead of a massive showdown on Sunday.

Entering Week 7 tied with Team Liquid at 10-2, Cloud9’s victory gave them a one-game lead after Liquid were upset by FlyQuest on Friday. Cloud9 and Liquid will meet Sunday, with Liquid looking to avenge a Week 3 loss.

FlyQuest (8-6) kept their momentum going with a victory over Golden Guardians (6-7) on Saturday. Earlier in the day, 100 Thieves (5-8) blitzed Counter Logic Gaming (5-8), and Team SoloMid (8-5) dominated Dignitas (3-10).

The 10 teams in the North American-based LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Cloud9 (11-2) dispatched Immortals (3-11) in just 26 minutes on red, racking up 16 kills and nine towers to just two and one, respectively, for Immortals. Bot laner Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen racked up a 9/0/2 kills/deaths/assists ratio as Kalista, and three players had at least 11 assists for Cloud9.

FlyQuest needed 40 minutes to get by Golden Guardians on blue, getting 5/0/5 KDA from mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage as Azir.

100 Thieves handled Counter Logic in 31 minutes on blue, collecting 20 kills and 11 towers to five and none, respectively. Mid laner Tommy “Ryoma” Le finished with a 5/0/12 KDA as Galio, and bot laner Li-Yu “Cody Sun” Sun added 5/0/9 as Ashe. Counter Logic have lost a league-high three straight.

TSM wrapped up victory in just 25 minutes on blue, paced by mid laner Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg with 3/1/1 KDA as Syndra.

Week 7 concludes Sunday with four matches, including the Cloud9-Liquid blockbuster:

Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Team SoloMid

100 Thieves vs. Golden Guardians

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 11-2

2. Team Liquid, 10-3

3. Team SoloMid, 8-5

4. FlyQuest, 8-6

5. Evil Geniuses, 7-6

6. Golden Guardians, 6-7

T7. 100 Thieves, 5-8

T7. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-8

9. Dignitas, 3-10

10. Immortals, 3-11

—Field Level Media