Liquid sit atop LCS Summer Split after rout of Dignitas

Team Liquid climbed into sole possession of first place in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split thanks to a 27-minute win over Dignitas on Friday.

Liquid, playing on blue, improved to 12-3 by handling Dignitas (4-11). Cloud9 (11-3), who were idle Friday, lost their share of the top spot.

In the day’s other match, Team SoloMid moved to 10-5 by winning on red against Evil Geniuses (7-8).

The 10 teams in the North American-based LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Liquid were led Friday by Denmark’s Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen, who posted a 6/0/6 kill/death/assist ratio. Canada’s Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen (1/2/0) logged the lone kill for Dignitas.

The United States’ Yiliang Peter “Doublelift” Peng did the heavy lifting for Team SoloMid, producing a 7/2/1 K/D/A ratio. Greyson Gregory “Goldenglue” Gilmer ended up at 3/1/3 for Evil Geniuses.

Four matches are scheduled for Saturday:

—100 Thieves vs. FlyQuest

—Golden Guardians vs. Cloud9

—Team Liquid vs. Counter Logic Gaming

—Dignitas vs. Immortals

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

T1. Cloud9, 11-3

T1. Team Liquid, 11-3

3. Team SoloMid, 9-5

4. FlyQuest, 8-6

T5. Evil Geniuses, 7-7

T5. Golden Guardians, 7-7

T7. 100 Thieves, 5-9

T7. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-9

9. Dignitas, 4-10

10. Immortals, 3-11

—Field Level Media