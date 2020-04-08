ESPN2 to air LCS playoffs

The League of Legends Championship Series playoffs for the Spring Split will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

All matches aired on ESPN2 will be available on demand in the ESPN app immediately after the competition. Matches also will be shown on Lolesports, Twitch and YouTube.

Upcoming schedule (all times Eastern):

—Round 1: April 8, 4 p.m: 100 Thieves vs. TSM, ESPN app

—Round 2: April 11, 4 p.m.: Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9, ESPN2; April 12, 4 p.m.: FlyQuest vs. winner of April 8 match, ESPN2

—Third-place match: April 18, 4 p.m, ESPN2

— Championship: April 19, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

—Field Level Media