Riot reveals LEC Summer Split All-Pro team

Two players from MAD Lions made the All-Pro first team for the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split announced Wednesday by Riot Games.

Support Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser was the leading vote-getter with 123 points and jungler Zhiqiang “Shadow” Zhao received 92 points. They helped MAD Lions finish second in the group stage with a 12-6 record, earning a spot in this weekend’s upper-bracket semifinals.

Joining them on the first team are G2 Esports mid laner Rasmus “Caps Winther (118 points), Origen top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris (89) and Excel Esports bot laner Patrik “Patrik” Jiru (61).

Four members of the All-Pro second team come from group stage winner Rogue (13-5): jungler Kacper “Inspired” Sloma, mid laner Emil “Larssen” Larsson, bot laner Steven “Hans Sama” Liv and support Oskar “Vander” Bogdan. G2 top laner Martin “Wunder” Hansen rounds out the team.

Two more MAD Lions players — top laner Andrei “Orome” Popa and mid laner Marek “Humanoid” Brazda — are represented on the All-Pro third team. Also chosen were FC Schalke O4 jungler Erberk “Gilius” Demir, Fnatic bot laner Martin “Rekkles” Larsson and G2 support Mihael “Mikkyx” Mehle.

—Field Level Media