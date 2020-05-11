Six LEC franchises to feature fans in community showdown

Six League of Legends European Championship franchises are putting their fans in the action in a monthlong Community Showdown set to begin Saturday.

Discord community champions will face off representing Fnatic, Misfits Gaming, Rogue, Excel Esports, MAD Lions and G2 Esports in a tournament format.

G2 Esports claimed a third consecutive LEC title last month. The next League of Legends pro play event takes place June 12, when the 2020 Summer Split begins.

Fans of each franchise can apply by following instructions specific to that team.

G2 Esports released an application and Misfits Gaming requests name, rank, ID and the reason you should be chosen be filled in on its Google form.

—Field Level Media