Report: LEC deferring franchise payments

With the esports world adjusting to life amid the coronavirus pandemic, the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) reportedly is making adjustments to its financial plan.

The Esports Observer reported Friday that the LEC is deferring franchise fee payments while giving teams early access to revenue-share funds. According to the report, the moves were made by league owner Riot Games to keep the LEC stable amid the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year’s LEC franchise fees can be paid next year, and teams are getting at least $489,000 as part of revenue sharing, per The Esports Observer.

The report indicated that it was unknown if the same plan would apply to the North America-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), the China-based League of Legends Pro League (LPL) or the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK).

The LEC down to the final three teams in its spring split playoffs. MAD Lions will oppose G2 Esports in the lower-bracket final on Saturday, with the winner to oppose Fnatic in the final on Sunday.

The champion will earn 80,000 euros (around $87,000) and a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide. The runner-up will receive 50,000 euros (around $54,000).

