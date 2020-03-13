LCS, LEC suspend live audiences due to coronavirus

Two League of Legends professional circuits will go on without fans in attendance for the foreseeable future due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The League of Legends European Championship won’t have live a audience or onsite press attendance at LEC Studio in Berlin for the rest of the season, while the League of Legends Championship Series in North America will follow the same path “until further notice.”

“Due to the rapidly-changing global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the live audience and onsite press attendance at the LEC Studio in Berlin for the remainder of the 2020 Spring Split, including Finals,” said Alberto Guerrero, Riot Games’ Head of European Esports.

“Recent announcements coming from the government in Denmark will also have Origen, who are based in Copenhagen, play online this weekend as they will not be travelling to Berlin.”

Denmark just announced a lockdown of its own, with universities and public sectors being closed for the foreseeable future. Origen are participating in this lockdown.

As for the LCS, a decision has yet to be made regarding the 2020 Spring Finals, which are scheduled for April 18-19 in Frisco, Texas.

“We’re continuing to assess the situation in Frisco, Texas, to determine whether we’ll continue in Frisco as planned or move the LCS Finals to the LCS Arena in L.A.,” commissioner Chris Greeley said in a statement. He added a decision is expected by March 20.

LCS fan tailgates are also suspended indefinitely.

CNN reported on Thursday that COVID-19 has affected over 130,000 people with 4,757 deaths worldwide.

—Field Level Media