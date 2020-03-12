LEC suspends live audience for rest of season

The League of Legends European Championship won’t have live audience and onsite press attendance at LEC Studio in Berlin for the rest of the season.

The decision is in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to the rapidly-changing global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the live audience and onsite press attendance at the LEC Studio in Berlin for the remainder of the 2020 Spring Split, including Finals,” said Alberto Guerrero, Riot Games’ Head of European Esports.

“Recent announcements coming from the government in Denmark will also have Origen, who are based in Copenhagen, play online this weekend as they will not be travelling to Berlin.”

Denmark just announced a lockdown of ita own, with universities and public sectors being closed for the foreseeable future. Origen are participating in this lockdown.

CNN reported on Thursday that COVID-19 has affected over 130,000 people with 4,757 deaths worldwide.

—Field Level Media