LEC to remain online through Summer Split playoffs

Teams in the League of Legends European Championship will continue competing online during the Summer Split playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riot Games director of esports Alberto Guerrero released a statement Thursday confirming that all remaining matches will be produced at the LEC Studio in Berlin, with teams competing remotely from their training facilities.

“We know this will be a disappointment for many of you, as it was for us,” Guerrero said. “However our first and foremost priority is always the health and safety of our players and staff.”

The LEC playoffs begin Friday with SK Gaming facing FC Schalke 04 Esports in round one of the losers’ bracket. The upper-bracket semifinals begin Sunday with Rogue taking on Fnatic and G2 Esports playing MAD Lions.

—Field Level Media