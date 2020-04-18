G2 avenge loss to MAD Lions, reach LEC grand final

G2 Esports avenged their loss to MAD Lions with a 3-1 victory on Saturday, setting up a familiar blockbuster battle in the grand final at the League of Legends European Championship spring playoffs.

G2, who finished the regular season as the top seed with a 15-3 record, will battle second-seeded Fnatic (who went 13-5) in Sunday’s grand final, with 80,000 euros and an automatic bid to the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational on the line. The two teams are the most decorated in European history, boasting a combined 13 split titles (seven for Fnatic, six for G2) dating to 2013. G2 won in spring and summer of 2019.

MAD Lions upset G2 in the upper-bracket semifinals on April 3, winning 3-2. But G2 stayed alive with a 3-1 win in the lower bracket over Origen last week, setting up the rematch in Saturday’s lower-bracket final.

G2 took control early on Saturday, winning the first game of the best-of-five in 31 minutes and taking the second in 26, with MAD Lions choosing the red side in both games. MAD Lions then chose blue for the third game and won in 29 minutes to make it 2-1, but G2 chose blue in the fourth game and closed it out with a 32-minute victory.

Mid laner Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther won MVP honors, with support Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle also drawing a number of votes for his play.

The tournament is being played online rather than in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the prize money and bid to the Mid-Season Invitational — which features the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide — Sunday’s winner will claim 90 championship points.

The runner-up will pocket 50,000 euros and 70 championship points.

Prize pool (€, championship points):

1. €80,000, 90, MSI Main Event bid

2. €50,000, 70

3. €30,000, 50 — MAD Lions

4. €20,000, 30 — Origen

5. €12,500, 20 — Rogue

6. €7,500, 10 — Misfits Gaming

