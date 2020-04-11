Fnatic advance to final of LEC spring playoffs

Second-seeded Fnatic advanced to the final in the League of Legends European Championship spring playoffs on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over MAD Lions.

Fnatic bot laner Martin “Rekkles” Larsson was named MVP of the winners’ bracket semifinal match against fourth-seeded MAD Lions.

MAD Lions fell to the losers’ bracket and await the winner of Sunday’s semifinal clash between third-seeded Origen and top-seeded G2 Esports. MAD Lions will face that opponent on April 18.

The tournament is being played online rather than in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The final is scheduled for April 19. The winner qualifies for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide.

—Field Level Media