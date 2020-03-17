LEC will play remainder of Spring Split online

The remainder of the 2020 League of Legends European Championship Spring Split will continue online, Riot Games announced Tuesday.

The shift to online play was a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. The league revealed on Friday that an LEC staff member might have been exposed to the virus, prompting the cancellation of games as the league elected to “err on the side of player and staff safety.”

Games will begin on Friday and there no longer will be a week off for a break.

Per the LEC, teams will be competing from their respective facilities in Berlin, save for Origen, which will be playing from Copenhagen.

The LEC has elected to rely on camera systems to maintain integrity as opposed to sending referees to team facilities.

—Field Level Media