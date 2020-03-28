G2 seal first place in LEC Spring Split

Avenging a Feb. 15 loss, G2 Esports beat FC Schalke 04 on Friday to wrap up first place in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Spring Split.

Action resumed last week in an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are now competing from their respective facilities in Berlin, except for Origen, which is playing from Copenhagen, Denmark.

The regular season will conclude Saturday.

With the Friday victory as Week 9 began, G2 improved to 14-3, just ahead of Fnatic and Origen, both 13-4. However, G2 already swept two matches from both of the second-place teams.

Fnatic defeated MAD Lions on Friday, and Origen topped Excel Esports. Misfits Gaming beat Team Vitality, and SK Gaming got past Rogue.

G2, Fnatic, Origen, MAD Lions (10-7), Misfits (10-7) and Rogue (9-8) had previously wrapped up the six Spring Split playoff spots, but aside from G2, their final positions remain uncertain.

The top four teams will compete in the playoff winners bracket while the fifth- and sixth-place teams will start in the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The Spring Split playoff champion will earn a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

The schedule for the final day of the LEC Spring Split regular season:

FC Schalke 04 vs. Rogue

SK Gaming vs. Excel Esports

Origen vs. MAD Lions

Fnatic vs. Team Vitality

G2 Esports vs. Misfits Gaming

League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Spring Split standings, through Friday:

1. G2 Esports, 14-3

T2. Fnatic, 13-4

T2. Origen, 13-4

T4. MAD Lions, 10-7

T4. Misfits Gaming, 10-7

6. Rogue, 9-8

7. Excel Esports, 7-10

8. FC Schalke 04, 5-12

9. SK Gaming, 3-14

10. Team Vitality, 1-16

—Field Level Media