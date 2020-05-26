Riot cancels LEC Summer Finals in Malmo

Riot Games on Tuesday canceled September’s 2020 League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split live finals in Malmo, Sweden, due to health and safety concerns.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel our plans to host the Summer Finals in Malmo,” the organization said in a news release. “We’re currently exploring other options for the event, and will share more with you in the near future.”

Riot could play the finals online, the format being followed this spring across all major leagues. The finals could potentially be held in a closed environment.

The 10-team LEC Summer season is set to begin on June 12.

—Field Level Media