FC Schalke 04 complete miracle run to LEC playoffs

Rogue finished the regular season in first place in the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split, but the bigger story perhaps was the miraculous run made by FC Schalke 04.

After a disastrous 1-10 start to the season, FC Schalke 04 (8-10) defeated second-place MAD Lions (12-6) on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory. As a result, they secured the sixth and final LEC playoff spot.

Felix “Abbedagge” Braun was the MVP for FC Schalke 04 on the final day of the eight-week regular season.

Led by MVP Finn “Finn” Wiestal, Rogue (13-5) secured the No. 1 playoff seed with a victory over last-place Origen (6-12).

Joining Rogue, MAD Lions and FC Schalke 04 in the playoffs are G2 Esports (11-7), Fnatic (9-9) and SK Gaming (9-9) in third through fifth place, respectively.

On Sunday, G2 knocked Excel Esports (8-10) out of postseason contention and Fnatic defeated SK to finish with identical records. Martin Nordahl “Wunder” Hansen was the MVP for G2 and Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau delivered an MVP performance for Fnatic.

Misfits Gaming (7-11) defeated Team Vitality (7-11) in Sunday’s other match, anchored by MVP Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup.

All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, running from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6. The top four teams are in the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket.

The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split final regular-season standings:

x-1. Rogue, 13-5

x-2. MAD Lions, 12-6

x-3. G2 Esports 11-7

x-4. Fnatic, 9-9

x-5. SK Gaming, 9-9

x-6. FC Schalke 04, 8-10

7. Excel Esports, 8-10

8. Misfits Gaming, 7-11

9. Team Vitality, 7-11

10. Origen, 6-12

x-clinched playoff berth

