Fnatic breeze past Rogue in LEC playoffs

Fnatic swept top-seeded Rogue in a first-round match in the winners’ bracket of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs on Sunday.

Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek recorded an MVP performance for fourth-seeded Fnatic, who won all three maps on red. They will return to action on Saturday in a semifinal clash against third-seeded G2 Esports, who posted a 3-1 victory over the second-seeded MAD Lions on Saturday.

Rogue fell to the losers’ bracket and will face the winner of Friday’s match pitting MAD Lions against FC Schalke 04.

All playoff matches are best-of-five, with the final scheduled for Sept. 6.

The top three teams will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China beginning Sept. 25. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split prize pool (in approximate USD):

5. TBD, $14,700

6. SK Gaming, $8,850

—Field Level Media