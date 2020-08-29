Fnatic edge G2 Esports in LEC semifinal

Fnatic outlasted G2 Esports 3-2 in a back-and-forth fight Saturday match to advance to the grand final of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs.

The teams alternated wins in the semifinal clash, with Fnatic taking the first, third and fifth maps. Jungler Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek was named the MVP of the match.

G2 dropped into the lower bracket semifinal scheduled for Sept. 5. They await the winner of Sunday’s match between MAD Lions and Rogue.

All playoff matches are best-of-five, with the grand final scheduled for Sept. 6.

The top three teams will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China beginning Sept. 25. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split prize pool (in approximate USD):

4. TBD, $23,600

5. FC Schalke 04, $14,700

6. SK Gaming, $8,850

—Field Level Media