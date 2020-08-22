G2 down MAD Lions in LEC playoffs

G2 Esports defeated MAD Lions in the first round of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs on Saturday.

Third-seeded G2 took the match 3-1 in the winners’ bracket over the No. 2 seed.

Mid Laner Rasmus Borregaard “Caps” Winther was named MVP for G2, who took the first two, lost the third round on Blue before clinching the victory on Blue.

G2 advances to the semifinals against the winner of top-seeded Rogue and No. 4 seed Fnatic, who square off Sunday.

All playoff matches are best-of-five, with the final scheduled for Sept. 6.

The top three teams will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China beginning Sept. 25. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split prize pool (in USD):

5. TBD, $14,700.00

6. SK Gaming, $8,850.00

—Field Level Media