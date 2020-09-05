G2 edge Rogue to reach LEC Summer Split final

G2 Esports outlasted Rogue 3-2 on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs.

G2 Esports will face Fnatic in Sunday’s best-of-five title match.

Rogue opened Saturday’s semifinal showdown with a win on Blue, but G2 took the lead with back-to-back wins on Red. After Rogue forced a deciding map with a win on Red, G2 closed out the victory with another win on Red.

Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther was named the MVP of the match for G2 Esports.

“Fnatic you’re next,” G2 Esports posted on Twitter.

Rogue earned $35,350 for their third-place finish. Sunday’s champion will take home $94,300, with $58,900 going to the runner-up.

Rogue, G2 Esports and Fnatic already have earned spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China beginning Sept. 25.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split prize pool (in approximate USD):

2. TBD, $58,900

3. Rogue, $35,350

4. MAD Lions, $23,600

5. FC Schalke 04, $14,700

6. SK Gaming, $8,850

—Field Level Media