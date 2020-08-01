G2, SK take big step toward LEC Summer Split playoffs

G2 Esports and SK Gaming tallied big wins Saturday on the final day of Week 7 action in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split.

The teams broke a logjam in the middle of the standings, improving to 8-7 and into a tie for third place with just one week remaining in round-robin play.

G2 defeated Fnatic (7-8) and SK downed first-place Rogue (11-4). Rogue remain in a first-place tie with MAD Lions, who also lost to Team Vitality (6-9). Rogue and MAD Lions have mirrored each other’s results to a tee the past two weeks.

In other action Saturday, FC Schalke 04 (5-10) won their fourth match in a row by defeating Origen (6-9) but are still in last place. Excel Esports (7-8) remain in the thick of playoff contention with a win over Misfits Gaming (6-9).

Excel and Fnatic are tied for fifth and hold one-game leads for the final two spots in the playoffs.

The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, running from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket.

The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April.

Week 8 begins Friday with five matches:

—Vitality vs. S04

—Origen vs. SK Gaming

—Fnatic vs. Excel

—MAD Lions vs. Rogue

—Misfits vs. G2

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings

T1. MAD Lions, 11-4

T1. Rogue, 11-4

T3. G2 Esports 8-7

T3. SK Gaming, 8-7

T5. Excel Esports, 7-8

T5. Fnatic, 7-8

T7. Misfits Gaming, 6-9

T7. Origen, 6-9

T7. Team Vitality, 6-9

10. FC Schalke 04, 5-10

—Field Level Media